David Callaway 57, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 after a fierce battle with health issues at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 7, 1964 in St. Joseph, MO, and graduated from Lafayette High School. He married Shannon Wheeler on February 3, 2018, and she survives of the home. He worked at J&L Drywall and St. Joseph Beverage as a Driver. He was an avid softball player, playing on the Miller Lite Team, he also was a referee and coach, and he was inducted in the St. Joseph Softball Hall of Fame. He also coached the Midwest Express Girls Fast Pitch Team. He enjoyed wrestling and refereeing CSW wrestling. David was also Tristan's biggest fan & loved traveling with her all over the United States watching her compete in dance competitions! He was preceded in death by his parents, mother, JoAnn Culver, and Arthur Culver, son, Davey Callaway, and sister, Jean Marie Middleton. Survivors include: wife, Shannon Callaway of the home, daughter, Tristan Callaway (fiancè Brandon Stevens), son, Joey (Nicole) Callaway, 8 grandchildren, Aidan, Katie, Lia, Ali, Jax, and Nolan Callaway, Braiden Stevens, and Luca Fry, sisters, Brenda Williams, St. Joseph, MO, Abbie (Rick) Elkins, Gladstone, MO, Edna Nichols, and Gale Henderson, brothers, Lawrence Callaway, and Billy (Summer) Callaway, Delbert Wolf, and Jerry Culver, and his brother in law, Ted Middleton.

Funeral services: 10:00 am Monday, October 4, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, David H. Mejia officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery.