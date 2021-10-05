David Charles Novak 72, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born January 2, 1949 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Berniece and Charles Novak. He graduated from Benton High School class of 1967, and he served in the Army and is a veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked at KUSN radio as a Disc Jockey and KQTV as Television Producer. While working at a Kearney NE television station, David starred in a program he created called “Super Guy.” David also had his own Commercial Television production company, and he worked as the Church Administrator at Trinity Presbyterian Church. David enjoyed taking long drives, air shows, parades, and producing videos and commercials. David was a huge Kansas City Chiefs Fan, and was recently featured in a News-Press article on a surprise visit from the Chiefs Cheerleaders. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church. David was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Tim Novak. Survivors include: sons, Sean Novak, St. Joseph, and Andrew (Cassie) Novak, Oak Harbor, WA. brother, Ronald Novak St. Joseph, MO., former wife, Diana Peters of Whidbey Island, WA, grandson, Owen Wray Novak, and granddaughter, Tearney Ashley.

Funeral services: 2:00 pm Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. Father Joseph Totton, Celebrant. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.