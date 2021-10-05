Clear
David Charles Starr, 62

Posted: Oct 5, 2021

David Charles Starr 62, St. Joseph, Missouri died Friday October 1, 2021 in St. Joseph. Born June 16, 1959, St. Joseph, Preceded in death by parents, Leroy Starr and Nellie Jensen, brothers, Frank, and John Starr, and sister, Shirley Starr. Survivors include wife, Mary Starr, brothers, Brian, and Danny Starr, sisters, Mary Frazier, Joann Stufflebean, and step grand daughter, Berniece. Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Cline memorial fund. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

