Clear
BREAKING NEWS SJSD in discussion with American Family as site of future high school Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

David Charles Ussher, 76

David Charles Ussher, 76, of Cameron, passed away peacefully at his home, February 16, 2021.

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 4:26 PM

Cameron, Missouri- David Charles Ussher, 76, of Cameron, passed away peacefully at his home, February 16, 2021.
He was born March 18, 1944 in South Bend, Indiana to Richard and Anna (Willis) Ussher.
David worked as an electrician for Owens Corning Fiberglass until retiring in 2000.
His family has many loving memories of David. His ability for being a creative problem solver and finding ways to repair the unrepairable, his endless drive to pursue many projects, sometimes too many, and his love of growing his own food. He was known for owning and operating Ussher’s U-Pick Blueberries, but he also grew hot house tomatoes in his personal greenhouse and raised his children with the knowledge to do both as well. David was a man of principle and raised his family to be steady and true. He will be greatly missed by all.
David is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Rosalee; brothers, Richard and George and sister, Ann.
Survivors: wife, Carol (Crum) Ussher, of the home; children, Stacy (John) Koneck, Bogalusa, Louisiana, Sarah (Scott) Caudill, Kansas City, Missouri, Robin Ussher (Sean Frost), St. Joseph, Missouri, Adam Ussher(fiancée Abbie Bruen),Topeka, Kansas; grandchild, Chelsi Montgomery; great-grandchildren, Destanni Worthy and Kayli Worthy; and sister, Carrie Austin-Rainey.
Services: 2:00 PM, Monday, February 22, 2021 at the Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Missouri. Visitation: 1:00 PM- 2:00 PM, one hour prior to the service.
Burial in Graceland Memorial Cemetery, Cameron, Missouri.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 54°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
St. Joseph
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 54°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 53°
Falls City
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 51°
Lot's of sunshine today and it should stay with us for at least the next few days. We are looking at temperatures at or above average for the rest of the week. Tuesday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60's under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will drop just a little bits on Wednesday making it a little bit cooler but still close to normal. A weak cold front will move through on Wednesday dropping temperatures into the mid 40s. Temperatures will gradually warm back up into the 50s by Saturday. Conditions look to stay dry and sunny through much of the week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories