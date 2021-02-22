Cameron, Missouri- David Charles Ussher, 76, of Cameron, passed away peacefully at his home, February 16, 2021.

He was born March 18, 1944 in South Bend, Indiana to Richard and Anna (Willis) Ussher.

David worked as an electrician for Owens Corning Fiberglass until retiring in 2000.

His family has many loving memories of David. His ability for being a creative problem solver and finding ways to repair the unrepairable, his endless drive to pursue many projects, sometimes too many, and his love of growing his own food. He was known for owning and operating Ussher’s U-Pick Blueberries, but he also grew hot house tomatoes in his personal greenhouse and raised his children with the knowledge to do both as well. David was a man of principle and raised his family to be steady and true. He will be greatly missed by all.

David is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Rosalee; brothers, Richard and George and sister, Ann.

Survivors: wife, Carol (Crum) Ussher, of the home; children, Stacy (John) Koneck, Bogalusa, Louisiana, Sarah (Scott) Caudill, Kansas City, Missouri, Robin Ussher (Sean Frost), St. Joseph, Missouri, Adam Ussher(fiancée Abbie Bruen),Topeka, Kansas; grandchild, Chelsi Montgomery; great-grandchildren, Destanni Worthy and Kayli Worthy; and sister, Carrie Austin-Rainey.

Services: 2:00 PM, Monday, February 22, 2021 at the Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Missouri. Visitation: 1:00 PM- 2:00 PM, one hour prior to the service.

Burial in Graceland Memorial Cemetery, Cameron, Missouri.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.