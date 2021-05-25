Clear
David Clark Asher, 74

David Clark Asher, 74, of Kansas City,KS, passed away May 20, 2021.

Posted: May 25, 2021 3:10 PM

Kansas City, KS- David Clark Asher, 74, of Kansas City,KS, passed away May 20, 2021. David was born January 1, 1947, to Homer C. and Eileen (Williams) Asher.
David worked in office furniture sales.
He is survived by cousins and neighbors Dick and Leanna Adams.
Graveside services and burial will be 2:00PM Wednesday May 26, 2021 at Harlan Cemetery, Cameron, MO.
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

