David D. Ramsay, 73, Country Club, Missouri, went to be with his Savior on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

On April 30, 1948 he was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to William and Doris (Fuhrman) Ramsay. He went to school in Oregon, Missouri and graduated in the class of 1966. He received a bachelor’s degree in Public Administration from Avila College in 1988.

He married Mary Parker on December 23, 1977. She survives of the home.

David attended Forest City Christian Church.

He enjoyed being in nature hunting for turkey or deer and communing with His Great God and Creator. David was an evangelist, concerned about everyone’s spiritual well-being. After growing up in a large family with very few material things, David enjoyed giving to others. Whether it be a meal, time spent helping with repairs, or with a few dollars – David enjoyed giving to those around him.

David was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Stuart, Danny, Mike and Bob Ramsay.

Survivors include his wife, Mary; children, Zach Ramsay (Keli), Mandy Mays (Matt), Miles Ramsay (Alysa); grandchildren, Maddox, Sailor, Everleigh, Isaac, Abbie, Malachi, Nehemiah, Anna, and Chloe; sister, Mary Ann Johnson; brothers, Dick and Fred Ramsay; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Graveside Services 3:00 P.M. Friday, Mount Auburn Cemetery.