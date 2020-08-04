David Andrew Hallin (Dave), 54, of Platte City, MO passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at home, July 28, 2020.

He was born May 20, 1966 to Dea Richter in Lakeland, FL.On November 29, 2003 he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Kristi Jones Allen. After their marriage they lived in Smithville and moved to Platte City where they made their home to raise their family.

David was preceded in death by his precious Nana, Ida Mary Fetner and his beloved cousins Gene and Mary Alice Wilson.

He is survived by his wife of 16 years Kristi; daughters Cassandra (Cody Robinson) Carr and Taylor (Jeremy) King; and son Andrew Hallin; grandchildren Corbin and Cora; grandkitties Vincent, Nebula and Raina; parents Dea and Bernard Richter; sister Amy Hallin; brother-in-law’s Howard (Cindy) Jones and Rodney (Shannon) Bell; sisters-in-law Ashleigh (Justin) Ragner and Nichole (Rhandy) Guilez; nieces Mallory, Jennifer, Mikayla, Sheri, Shelly and Adeline; nephews Austin (Ashlynd), Justin and Lucas; bonus son and daughter Chase and Hailey; his beloved family in North Carolina Jeff, Jerri, Mary Brantley and Madison Wommack; as well as so many other important family, friends and co-workers.

David had been a member of Prairie Baptist Church in Prairie Village, KS since childhood. He was also a veteran of the United States Army.

David was a loving and lively child which followed him into adulthood. He had a generous heart and believed everyone deserved a second chance and unconditional love. Arrangement details to follow.