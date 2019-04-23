Obituary

David “Dave” B. Sharpe.

1949-2019

David “Dave” B. Sharpe, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

He born in New York City, New York on November 1, 1949. Dave was the son of William and Frances Sharpe. He spent most of his childhood and all of his adulthood in St. Joseph, Missouri. When Dave was diagnosed with cancer, he resided with his brother, Dennis Sharpe and his wife, Susan, in Lee’s Summit, Missouri where he remained until the time of his death on April 16, 2019.

Dave graduated from Central High School in St. Joseph, Missouri in 1969. He spent most of his life working in janitorial services. He was known as a hard worker and took great pride in doing his jobs. Dave enjoyed working with his hands and possessed numerous skills.

Dave was an artist and loved to paint landscapes with acrylics. He loved cars, Harley Davidson motorcycles, western movies, nature and helping others. He had a heart of gold and would do anything for anybody. Dave always put others before himself.

Our would has lost a wonderful, kind man and our Lord, Jesus Christ has gained another angel.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; father, William G. Sharpe; and great-nephew.

Survivors include mother, Frances Sharpe, Platte City, Missouri; son, Justin Montgomery, St. Joseph, Missouri; step-daughter, Lisa Dallen (Ted); three siblings, Dennis Sharpe (Susan), Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Kim Nichols (Steve), Platte City, Missouri, Kevin Sharpe (Julie), Carver, Minnesota; two step-grandchildren; two nephews; three nieces; six great-nieces and nephews; and one step great-grandchild.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, May 17, 2019, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.