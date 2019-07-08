Clear

David "Dead Eye" Lee Fanning February 2, 1958 - July 6, 2019

David "Dead Eye" Fanning 61, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his home. He was born February 2, 1958 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Elsie & Winfred Fanning. He worked at various trash disposal services in the St. Joseph area. David was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, William and Earl Fanning, and a sister, Brenda Sue Kissick. Survivors include daughter, Natoshia Fanning, grandchildren, Jayden and Mr, brothers, Virgil, James, Donald, Leroy, and Phillip "Tex" Fanning, sisters, Phyllis Ann Crump, Mary Kincaid, Lori Ann Barbara Jean Fanning, and Stephanie Tracy. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers to the David Fanning Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home, or online tribute fund and www.ruppfuneral.com select obituary the select tribute fund on the left side of screen. He will be cremated following services under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

