David Duane Barger, 55, of Maryville, MO passed away at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, MO, on Monday, July 19, 2021.

David was born in Maryville, MO on January 8, 1966, to Richard D. and Nancy Kaye (Treese) Barger. He had lived most all his life in the area.

He graduated from Maryville High School in 1984; and had attended Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

He was a fan of all sports, especially the Chiefs and Royals. He had played on the 1982 MHS State championship teams in football as a running back and corner back, and in baseball as a pitcher and shortstop.

Preceding him is death were his grandparents; and cousins: Traci Major and April Lawyer.

He worked in the grocery business all his life; first at Easter’s Foods, and then 10 years at Walmart. He had also been in janitorial at Northwest Missouri State University.

He enjoyed people and serving others. He liked to visit, and was a friendly, kind and compassionate person. He believed “a wave and a smile can go for miles”.

David was Catholic and had attended St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville.

He is survived by his daughter, Maggie (Craig Welshon) Barger, of Kansas City, MO. His parents, Richard and Kaye Barger, Maryville. His sister, Paula and husband Steve Holtman, Conception, MO, his brother, Paul and wife Donna Barger, Brookfield, MO; his 3 nephews: Matthew, Adam and Alex Holtman, and his 5 nieces: Jayme DeVoy, Abby Wilkerson, Katie and Claire Barger, and Melissa Jensen.

David has been cremated and his memorial service will be at 10:30 AM, on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

He will be buried following the service at Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, MO.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to his daughter, Maggie Barger. Or to the American Heart Association, or to the American Diabetes Association.