David Earl Norris, 72

David Earl Norris passed away February 16th, 2020 at his home in Leavenworth, KS, surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 21, 1942 in Parkville, MO to Earl and Pansy Elizabeth (Larison) Norris. David “The Wild Man” had a long and crazy life. He was a graduate of the West Platte R-II High School. David worked as a forklift operator for the Lipton Tea Company for 45 years. He loved racing, writing, and spending time with his family. David married Carole Anne Weddle in Platte City, MO, his wife of 55 years, who he loved dearly. Together they raised 2 daughters, Teresa Caffey and her husband Rick, and Michelle Rowls and husband Jacob. David is also survived by his wife Carole; 2 sisters Linda Noland and Lorene Mostrom; and will always be loved and greatly missed by his 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. David loved the Native American culture, had many friends, and was loved by many. Fly high with the great spirits, Spirited Howling Wolf. A visitation will be held 5 – 7 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at Vaughn Funeral Home in Weston, MO. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 22, at the funeral home, followed by interment in the Graceland Cemetery in Weston. Memorial contributions can be given to the Alzheimer’s Association.