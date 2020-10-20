Clear
David Ellwood "Goob" Meek, 66

Visitation: Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM @ Poland-Thompson Chapel. 222 W. Third, Cameron, MO 64429. ■ Service: Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 11:00 AM @ Poland-Thompson Chapel.

Oct 20, 2020
Posted By: Sarah Waters

David E. Meek
1954-2020
Osborn, MO- David Ellwood Meek, 66, of Osborn, passed away October 16, 2020. David was born January 30, 1954 to Leith E. and Frances (Roach) Meek in Maysville, Mo.
David worked as road grader operator for Clinton County Road and Bridge until his retirement and is the mayor of the City of Osborn, Mo.
He is preceded in death by his father, Leith Meek
David is survived by; daughter, Jana (Ferren) Gibson, grandsons, Braxton & Chance Gibson, Osborn; mother, Frances Meek, Osborn; 3 sisters, Mary F. Meek, Osborn, Margaret (Keith) Leach, Hampton, VA, Bertha Meek, Osborn; brother, Michael (Mary) Meek Osborn; nephews & nieces, Harry, Matthew & Aaron Leach, Michaela, Mackenzie, Michael Jr. and Michelle Meek, and numerous cousins.
Services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday October 21, 2020 at the Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, MO. Visitation 10:00-11:00 prior to the service. Burial, Evergreen Cemetery, Osborn, MO. For online condolences visit www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

