David Eugene Brittingham, 67

Visitation: Thursday, January 30th, 2020 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM @ Rollins Funeral Home. 1106 East Branch Street, Platte City, MO 64079.

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 11:01 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

David Eugene Brittingham, 67, of Farley, MO, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the St. Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City, MO. David was born January 12, 1953 in Kansas City, MO to Robert Cecil and Mary Bernice (Horseman) Brittingham. He was graduate of the Wyandotte High School and spent his working life as a residential and commercial counter top builder; having built countertops for Channel 41 News, and Hollywood Video during his 30 year career. He married Connie Jean Foster on August 6, 1982 in Kansas City, MO and they had 37 years together. David was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, outdoor grilling, and mushroom hunting. He loved his family and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, even while playing video games. David was preceded in death by his parents and wife. He is survived by his children Amelia Pauline Custer of Texas, Erick David Brittingham of Farley; his grandchildren Abigail, Isabella, Samantha, and Dylan; his sisters Lisa Brittingham, and Shirley (Bert) Worley; his brothers Keith Brittingham, and Robert Lewis (Pam) Brittingham; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. A visitation will be held 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City, MO. Memorial contributions can be given to David’s family to help with funeral expenses.

