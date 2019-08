David's Obituary

David Eugene Corkins 59, of Faucett, Missouri, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his home in Faucett, MO. He was born April 14, 1960 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Carolyn and Larry Corkins. He graduated from Mid Buchanan High School and worked in his own shop as a Auto Mechanic. He enjoyed riding horses, tractor pulls, deer hunting, but especially watching his grandkids play sports. Survivors include, his parents Larry and Carolyn Corkins, Faucett, MO, son, Joe Corkins, Clarksdale, daughters, Rachel (Gary) Helm, and Maggie Corkins of Faucett, MO, six grandchildren: Dusty, Lindsay, Alan, Troy, Kristen, and Ellie, sisters, Rhonda (Sister) Coman, Agency, MO and Gail (Jay) Peck, St. Joseph, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home, and a graveside service and interment will be Thursday, 10:30 a.m. at the Faucett Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.