David Forrest Stafford, 68, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

David was born August 2, 1953 in St. Joseph, son of Mary and Forrest J. Stafford. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1971. He married Karen Strong on May 21, 1984.

Dave worked at Green Hills and other area grocery stores for 39 years. He owned and operated several area Gambino's Pizza restaurants for 11 years. He founded Superior Professional Window Cleaning with his son in 2008.

David was an honest, hard-working family man. His greatest joy in life was his grandchildren. He enjoyed playing bass and guitar, especially with his granddaughter whom he taught how to play. He was a member of Central Christian Church and played bass in the worship band.

David was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Carol Broce, and brother, Steven Stafford.

Surviving family includes wife, Karen Stafford of the home; children, Kyle (Lauren) Stafford, Andrea (Jordan) Haskins, Shawn (Jackie) Moser, and Jeremy Moser, all of St. Joseph; sisters, Linda (Everett) Rittman, Kathy (Rick) Kamler, Terri (Mark) Francis, all of St. Joseph; brother, Jim (Tammy) Stafford of St. Joseph; sister-in-law, Cindy Stafford of Smithville; grandchildren, Noella, Paige, and Caleb Stafford, Emberlynn, Adelyn, and Abram David Haskins, Dillon (Brenna) Moser, Kaitlin (Quentin) Moser, Logan Moser, Chelsea McDonald; great-grandchildren; Alivia Moser, Billie Wheeler, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Stafford has been cremated under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are requested to Central Christian Church.