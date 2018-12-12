David Fred Wilson, 86, of St Joseph, passed away Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Mosaic Life Care. He was born May 19, 1932 in Kansas City, MO, son of Goldie and Charles Wilson. He graduated from Smithville High School and served in the US Marines, and a veteran of the Korean War. David was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. Preceding him in death are his wife, Emma Margaret Wilson, father, Charles Wilson, mother, Goldie Wilson and sister, Linnie Josephine Stocking. Survivors include, daughters, Barbara Wilson, Carol Sue Sosa, and Nancy K. Wilson, sons, Robert Wilson, Richard Wilson, and Randy Wilson, brother, Dennis Wilson, 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Gary Dean officiating, The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Bonner Springs Cemetery.