David H. Boothe, II, 56

Services are private.

Posted: Sep 17, 2020 10:29 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

David H. Boothe, II
1964-2020

David H. Boothe, II, 56, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020.
He was born April 20, 1964 in Trenton, Missouri to David and Nita (Barratt) Boothe.
David enjoyed hiking, camping, walking on the beach, playing the lottery, and spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include siblings, Georgiana Fulks (Jeff Stockwell), Gwenna Brown (Doug), Charles Boothe (Cora), Barratt Boothe; numerous nieces and nephews.
Private Graveside Farewell Services, Eagleville Masonic Union Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

