David Harlan Hilton, 65

David Harlan Hilton, 65, of Altamont, passed away December 23, 2021.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 2:54 PM

Altamont, MO- David Harlan Hilton, 65, of Altamont, passed away December 23, 2021. David was born May 17, 1956, to Junius H. and Opal E. (Morris) Hilton, in American Fork, UT.

David married Judy Ann Beard March 7, 1975 in Provo, UT. He served in the United States Airforce as a munition’s specialist, stationed at Pease Airforce Base, Portsmouth, NH and Nellis Airforce Base, Las Vegas, NV. David was and eagle scout and was active in scouts as a troop leader. He enjoyed playing and recording music and had their own family band. He was a member of Far West LDS.

David was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by: wife Judy of the home; 3 sons, Weston Hilton, Cameron, MO, Dustin Hilton, N. Kansas City, MO, Jeffrey Hilton, Cameron, MO; daughter, Sherrie Hilton, Goleta, CA; 4 grandchildren, Tori, Daylon, Reta, Loren; 4 brothers, Dale, Allen, Kenneth, Larry; sister, Irene (Lynn) Jones.

Services will be held at 12:00 PM, Wednesday January 5, 2022, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Gallatin, MO. Visitation, 11:00-12:00, prior to the service. Burial Centenary Cemetery, Gallatin, MO.

For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

