David J. Hawk, 65

Visitation: Thursday, March 12th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 10:38 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

David J. Hawk 65, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at his home. He was born July 3, 1954 in Lebanon, Missouri, son of the late Mary and Robert Hawk. He graduated from Lebanon High School and Missouri Western State College. He was the owner operator of Hawk Appraisal. He enjoyed fishing and collecting cars. David was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include: son, David Joseph (Polly) Hawk, Platte City, MO, grandson, Gus Hawk, brothers, Burt (Connie) Hawk and Gary (Judy) Hawk both of St. Joseph, MO, sisters, Roberta (Greg) Young, Oakland, CA, and Lisa Fisher, Kansas City, MO, former wife, Sharon Hawk-Carter, step daughter, Ashley L. Stroud, and step son, Nicholas J. Silvey. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home, He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

