Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

David Janovec, 77

David Janovec, 77, of St Joseph, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at a local health care facility.

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 6:25 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

David Janovec, 77, of St Joseph, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at a local health care facility. He was born February 7, 1943 in Oakland, CA, son of Tommie and John Janovec. David worked in the Aerospace Industry, having worked for RCA Satellite Division as a West Coast Representative. His hobbies included boating in the ocean, ocean fishing, lounging on the beach, bluegrass music and playing the guitar. David was preceded in death by daughter, Victoria Janovec, former spouse, Johnee Janovec, father, John Janovec, mother, Tommie Janovec and sister, Teresa Shelton. Survivors include, daughter, Veronica Janovec of St. Joseph, sister, Elena Janovec of Bend, OR, grandchildren, Bryson (Laura), Kyler, Makenna, Claire and Colton (Briley) Janovec and 9 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Janovec has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the David Janovec Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
Fairfax
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
The next storm system is set to move close to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind chills Wednesday morning will be in the teens with the daytime high only getting into the 40s. Wednesday we will see a little bit of a warm up with highs in the mid 40's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories