David Janovec, 77, of St Joseph, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at a local health care facility. He was born February 7, 1943 in Oakland, CA, son of Tommie and John Janovec. David worked in the Aerospace Industry, having worked for RCA Satellite Division as a West Coast Representative. His hobbies included boating in the ocean, ocean fishing, lounging on the beach, bluegrass music and playing the guitar. David was preceded in death by daughter, Victoria Janovec, former spouse, Johnee Janovec, father, John Janovec, mother, Tommie Janovec and sister, Teresa Shelton. Survivors include, daughter, Veronica Janovec of St. Joseph, sister, Elena Janovec of Bend, OR, grandchildren, Bryson (Laura), Kyler, Makenna, Claire and Colton (Briley) Janovec and 9 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Janovec has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the David Janovec Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.