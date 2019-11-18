David's Obituary

David Joseph Paolino Sr. 56, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 15, 2019 in a Saint Joseph, hospital. He was born February 8, 1963 in Staten Island, NY, son of the late Rosemarie and Joseph Paolino. He graduated from Tottenville High School, and was working as a Corrections Officer the last 22 years at the Western Regional Diagnostic Correction Center in St. Joseph, MO. David enjoyed fishing, Law and Order, spending time with his grandchildren, and music. He was a member of the Roman Catholic faith. David was preceded in death by his parents, and a son, Joseph Paolino. Survivors include, wife, Joanne Paolino of 32 years of the home, sons, John (Mandy) Paolino, Matthew Paolino, David (Brook) Paolino Jr., and daughter, Deanna Paolino, brother, Michael (Pat) Paolino, and best friend and brother, Kevin (Jackie) Oefelein, grandchildren, Hayden, John Jr. Melissa, Emma, David III, Bella, and Dominick.

Funeral services: 1:00 pm, Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Fr. Stephen Hansen officiating, The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.