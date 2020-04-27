David L. Hancock, 79, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his home.

He was born May 11, 1940, in Haddam, Kansas, to Roy Lee and Elizabeth (DeWeese) Hancock.

He graduated from Savannah High School, class of 1958. After graduation, he travelled the world in the US Navy and served 20+ years before retiring and moving to central Arkansas. Upon moving to Arkansas, he attended and graduated from Pulaski Vocational Technical School with degrees in Machine Shop and Industrial Equipment Technology. He worked at L’oreal USA, formerly Mabelline, and retired as an Environmental Technician.

David was always active in church, serving in many capacities over the years: deacon, choir leader, Sunday school teacher, CD ministries, and children services. He had a great love of puppets and performing. He was also a great woodworker and had a very creative mind. He once built a puppet stage, complete with different sets, crafted puppets, and put on many shows for his children, nieces, nephews, and many others. His puppet stage was only one of the many things he built over the years.

While living in Arkansas, he attended Berea Baptist Church in Jacksonville, where he met his wife, Anita. They later moved to St. Joseph. He was an active member of McCarthy Baptist Church in St. Joseph. Through the years, he helped with the children’s ministry performing puppet shows in daycare, worked on CD ministries and taught Sunday school.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; sister, Ruth Nelson; brother, Daryld Hancock; and two grandchildren, Brandon Kerr and Trevor Hancock.

Survivors include: wife, Anita, of St. Joseph; children: Greg Kerr (Rhonda) of Louisiana, Bethany Hancock Semore (Dan) of Washington, David Bodero (Dominic) of Texas, Henry Hancock (Aman) of California, and Dawn Allison (Sam) of Arkansas; grandchildren: Tasha Waddle Carroll, Tommy Waddle, Timmy Waddle, Ray Callaway, Nichole Callaway, Ariel Callaway, Jammie Oliver, David Brissette, Zakkary Hill, Tanner Hancock, Jordan Hancock, Eliza Allison; 18 great grandchildren; sisters: June Gawatz of St. Joseph, and Anne Taylor of Amazonia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private Farewell Services and interment, Leavenworth National Cemetery. Mr. Hancock’s room will be open from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial Service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the McCarthy Baptist Church.