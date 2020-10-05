Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

David Lacy Hamilton, 75

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Oct 5, 2020 8:40 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

David Lacy Hamilton, 75 of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

David was born July 16, 1945 in St. Joseph, Missouri, to the late Monroe and Freida (Daniels) Hamilton. He served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

After returning, he did a lot of acting for many years in the 1960s locally.

David is survived by his daughter, Debbie Hamilton of Leavenworth, KS; brother, Daniel (Patty) Hamilton of Overland Park, KS and sister, Dianne (Steven) Pulley of St. Joseph, MO.

Mr. Hamilton has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. There will be no services at this time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Cameron
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 50°
Fairfax
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
A chance for patchy fog Sunday morning before 10 a.m. and then sunshine will return to the forecast for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories