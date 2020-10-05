David Lacy Hamilton, 75 of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

David was born July 16, 1945 in St. Joseph, Missouri, to the late Monroe and Freida (Daniels) Hamilton. He served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

After returning, he did a lot of acting for many years in the 1960s locally.

David is survived by his daughter, Debbie Hamilton of Leavenworth, KS; brother, Daniel (Patty) Hamilton of Overland Park, KS and sister, Dianne (Steven) Pulley of St. Joseph, MO.

Mr. Hamilton has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. There will be no services at this time.