David Lee Barnett 75, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at Mosaic life care hospital in St. Joseph, MO. He was born March 28, 1945 in St.Joseph, MO, graduating from the Faucet High School, St. Joseph Junior College, and then Missouri Western State College with a Bachelor of Science in Biology, and a minor in Mathematics. He served in the United States Navy and is a veteran of the Vietnam War. Serving on the USS Haven Naval Hospital ship in Long Beach, CA, US35 Air Anti Submarine Squadron 35, stationed in San Diego, then a 1 year tour on the USS Hornet in the Western Pacific combat zone of Viet Nam, from 1968 - 1969, he was the recipient of the National defense service medal, Armed Forces expeditionary medal (North Korea) Vietnam Service Medal, as well as meritorious unit commendation medal. David was very proud of his military service. David worked in the meat packing industry in St. Joseph at Seitz Foods and in Denver Colorado at Circle C Beef Co, Sterling Beef, Pepper Packing and Champion Box Beef as a supervisor. He enjoyed watching Denver Broncos, and was avid college football fan, in his younger years he enjoyed taking care of his cars, and farming with his Dad and brothers. He was a member of VFW Post 7945 of Thornton, CO, VFW in St. Joseph, MO and the Agency Christian Church. David was preceded in death by father, Thomas Leroy Barnett, mother, Betty Lou Wood, and brother Layne Gale Barnett. Survivors include step mother, Donna Fern Barnett, St. Joseph, MO, daughter, Sandy (Phil) Moore, St. Joseph, MO, son, Michael (Diane) Barnett, Cliffside, NJ, step daughter, Lisa (Mike) Flannery, St. Joseph, MO. brothers, Jim (Julie) Barnett, and Wayne (Carol) Barnett, and sisters: Linda (Bill) Bywaters, and LaDonna (Dean) Fergison, grandchildren: Devin & Zechary Moore, step grandson, Jarrod, two step-greatgrandchild, and the love of his life, Sharon Barnett of St. Joseph, MO,

Family will receive friends beginning at 7:00 Thursday evening June 18 at Rupp Funeral Home. Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted on Tuesday, June 23rd at Leavenworth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be directed to the American VFW, the St. Joseph Animal Shelter or an Organization of the donor’s choice.