David Lee Bowen

1954-2020

David Lee Bowen, 66, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020.

He was born January 20, 1954 to Homer and Beulah Bowen in St. Joseph, Missouri.

David was a mail service for USPS.

Preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include wife, Kelly Bowen; children, Jennifer, Sherry and Jessica; bonus child, Carlos; and grandchildren.

Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com