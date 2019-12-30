David Lee Burns

February 22, 1991 - December 25, 2019

David Lee Burns, 28, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care.

David was born in and a lifelong resident of St. Joseph, Missouri. He was a 2009 graduate of Bishop LeBlond High School and attended Missouri Western State University.

David worked many years in customer service, most recently as an Assistant Manager at Speedy's.

David was of the Catholic faith. He loved hanging out with his friends and loved animals, especially his beloved dog, Ziggy.

David was preceded in death by his mother, Michelle Lynn Clayton; grandmother, Joyce Burns and his cousin, Jake Clayton.

David is survived by his father, David Andrew Burns; step-mother, Jennifer Burns; grandparents, Joan Clayton and Lawrence Burns; step-grandparents, Kay Heerlein and Harvey Heerlein; uncles, Brian Burns, Mark Clayton, Gerry Alexander, Tyler Heerlein; aunts, Annie Clayton and Suzie Day, Tabitha Heerlein, Ashley Hector and many cousins, all of whom he loved very much.

Services 11:00 AM Thursday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, where visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service. Mr. Burns will be cremated following the services. Private Inurnment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Friends of the Animal Shelter in St. Joseph, MO.