David Lee Denny, 52

Celebration of Life: Sunday, February 2nd, 2020 2:00 PM @ The Boom Boom Room. 20th & Messanie Street, St. Joseph, MO. (Beside the Frog Hop Convenient Store)

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 8:33 AM
David Denny, 52, St. Joseph, MO., passed from this life from a sudden illness on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, MO.

He was born January 17th, 1968 to Roger and Carol Denny. David was married to Renee (Bell) for 15 years on January 18th, she survives of the home.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Debra and niece Ashley.

Survivors; two stepsons, two nieces, two nephews and Aunt Pat.

Memorial Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 P.M. Sunday, February 09, 2020 at the Boom Boom Room located at 20th and Messanie St. beside the Frog Hop Convenient Store, St. Joseph, Mo.

