David Lee Tate 53, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 in St. Joseph. He was born May 30, 1966 in Miami, FL, son of Dolores Tate and George Behler. He attended Lafayette High School. He served in the U.S. Army. David enjoyed music, specifically singing and attending concerts. He was very poetic and also enjoyed working with his hands, especially woodworking. David was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include, daughter, Brittani (Brett) Phelps of St Joseph, son, Sean (Erica) Tate of Savannah, MO, daughter, Chantella Smith (Chad Boatwright), sisters, Connie Tate of Colorado Springs, CO, Tracy (James) McQueen of St. Joseph, Dawn (Bill) Turpin of Rushville, MO, and Tammie Behler of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Kaidon Keith, Blakelee Phelps, Jacob Tate and Faithlynn Boatwright, longtime friend, Helen Grissom and other extended family. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Bill Grace officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Savannah Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the David Tate Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.