Clear

David Lee Tate, 53

Visitation: Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. ■ Service: Thursday, January 30th, 2020 2:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 10:25 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

David Lee Tate 53, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 in St. Joseph. He was born May 30, 1966 in Miami, FL, son of Dolores Tate and George Behler. He attended Lafayette High School. He served in the U.S. Army. David enjoyed music, specifically singing and attending concerts. He was very poetic and also enjoyed working with his hands, especially woodworking. David was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include, daughter, Brittani (Brett) Phelps of St Joseph, son, Sean (Erica) Tate of Savannah, MO, daughter, Chantella Smith (Chad Boatwright), sisters, Connie Tate of Colorado Springs, CO, Tracy (James) McQueen of St. Joseph, Dawn (Bill) Turpin of Rushville, MO, and Tammie Behler of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Kaidon Keith, Blakelee Phelps, Jacob Tate and Faithlynn Boatwright, longtime friend, Helen Grissom and other extended family. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Bill Grace officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Savannah Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the David Tate Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Savannah
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
After fog across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this morning we did see the sun for just a few minutes today but quickly the clouds moved back into the area and that helped keep our temperatures in the 30's. The clouds will stay with us overnight and on Tuesday with temperatures staying in the mid 30's for highs.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories