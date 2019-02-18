Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

David Lee Toney, 60, Winston, MO

Memorial service: 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 7:06 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary for David Lee Toney Print
David L. Toney
1959-2019

Winston, Missouri- David Lee Toney, 60, Winston, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 from complications of a stroke.
David was the son of Ross Neal Toney and Flo Donna Woods Toney. David was born January 22, 1959 in Kansas City, Missouri.
David attended elementary school in Holt, Missouri and Kearney High School, Kearney, MO.
He worked at Union Camp Corporation in Kansas City, Missouri for several years. David was a house painter after his retirement from Union Camp.
David is survived by a son, Timothy Bower, Kansas City; his mother, Flo Toney, Cameron; brother, Dennis and wife, Terrie Toney, Trenton; sister, Denise and husband Daryl Bridgeman, Amity, MO; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his father, Ross Neal Toney.
Memorial service: 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. No flowers are requested. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association and/or American Diabetes Association. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
15° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 4°
Maryville
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 6°
Savannah
Few Clouds
15° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 4°
Cameron
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 14°
Fairfax
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 14°
Active weather once again returns on Tuesday with another disturbance moving through. This will likely bring some snow and possibly a wintry mix late Tuesday and into Tuesday night. As of right now, we could see anywhere from 2-5 inches of accumulating snow with the higher amounts near the Missouri-Iowa state line. Ice could also be a concern. We will be keeping you updated as we get closer to the event.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events