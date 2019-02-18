David Lee Toney, 60, Winston, MO

Obituary for David Lee Toney Print
David L. Toney
1959-2019
Winston, Missouri- David Lee Toney, 60, Winston, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 from complications of a stroke.
David was the son of Ross Neal Toney and Flo Donna Woods Toney. David was born January 22, 1959 in Kansas City, Missouri.
David attended elementary school in Holt, Missouri and Kearney High School, Kearney, MO.
He worked at Union Camp Corporation in Kansas City, Missouri for several years. David was a house painter after his retirement from Union Camp.
David is survived by a son, Timothy Bower, Kansas City; his mother, Flo Toney, Cameron; brother, Dennis and wife, Terrie Toney, Trenton; sister, Denise and husband Daryl Bridgeman, Amity, MO; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his father, Ross Neal Toney.
Memorial service: 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. No flowers are requested. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association and/or American Diabetes Association. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
