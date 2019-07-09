David Lyle Kelly, 66, of St. Joseph, MO

David's Obituary

David Lyle Kelly, 66, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019.

David was born July 5, 1953 to Billy and Leveta (Spangler) Kelly, in St. Joseph, Missouri.

He attended school in the Savannah R-III School District.

David served in the Army National Guard for six years.

He worked at Omnium for 45 years.

David married Shirley Mae Dodge on June 6, 1975 in St. Joseph, Missouri. David was of the Catholic faith.

He loved going fishing with his brothers Bill (Butch), his friend and honorary brother, Willis Jackson and any others who wanted to go. His favorite take-a-long snack was a bag of Judy Jackson's homemade cookies.

David was a great "Mr. Fix-It" and helped many friends and family members with home repair projects. He enjoyed family get togethers. David loved to tease and always had a funny, quick response for those who teased him. The highlight of his day was to take his dog, Mikey, for a ride in his truck.

He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Kelly and his beloved Uncle Art and Aunt Dollie.

Surviving David is: his wife, Shirley; mother, Leveta Kelly Davis; step-father, Herschel Davis; mother-in-law, DeLora Clampitt; nephew, Steven McClurg, with whom he shared a special relationship; son, Billy Ron Kelly; brothers, Monte (Cathy) Kelly, Billy Ray "Butch" (Connie) Kelly, Patrick (Robin) Kelly; sisters-in-law Barbara (Dennis) Harkrider, Deanna (Kevin) McClurg, Mary Lou (Mike) Fixley, Cindy (Beth) Dodge; brother-in-law John (Brenda) Dodge. He is also survived by many "favorite" nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, honorary siblings, Judy and Willis Jackson and his special dog Mikey.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00AM Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery in Union Star, Missouri.

Parish Rosary will be prayed 5:00PM Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with the family receiving friends afterwards until 8:00PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the St. Francis Xavier House of Bread.