David M. Dishon, 71

David M. Dishon, 71, of St. Joseph, Missouri formerly of Troy, Kansas passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 1:12 PM

David was born on October 26, 1949 in Elwood, Kansas to Robert and Doris (Paden) Dishon. He graduated from Wathena High School, served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. David worked for Nash Fuel Transport as a fuel transport driver.

He attended Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church in St. Joseph, Missouri.

David married Marilee Gaither on March 23, 1974 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She survives of the home. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Rex Dishon.

Additional survivors include his children; Stefanie Dishon (Jeremiah Horn) of Grain Valley, Missouri

Jason Dishon (Tiffany) of Troy, Kansas

Kelly Fuemmeler (Robert) of Troy, Kansas

6 grandchildren; Gavin, Eva, Logan, Alex, Isabella and Liam

Brothers; Marc Dishon (Cindy) of St. Joseph, Missouri

Kevin Dishon (Gail) of Wathena, Kansas

Sister-in-law: Marcia Dishon of Indianapolis, Indiana

Nieces and nephews

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
