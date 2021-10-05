David M. Dishon, 71, of St. Joseph, Missouri formerly of Troy, Kansas passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City.

David was born on October 26, 1949 in Elwood, Kansas to Robert and Doris (Paden) Dishon. He graduated from Wathena High School, served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. David worked for Nash Fuel Transport as a fuel transport driver.

He attended Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church in St. Joseph, Missouri.

David married Marilee Gaither on March 23, 1974 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She survives of the home. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Rex Dishon.

Additional survivors include his children; Stefanie Dishon (Jeremiah Horn) of Grain Valley, Missouri

Jason Dishon (Tiffany) of Troy, Kansas

Kelly Fuemmeler (Robert) of Troy, Kansas

6 grandchildren; Gavin, Eva, Logan, Alex, Isabella and Liam

Brothers; Marc Dishon (Cindy) of St. Joseph, Missouri

Kevin Dishon (Gail) of Wathena, Kansas

Sister-in-law: Marcia Dishon of Indianapolis, Indiana

Nieces and nephews