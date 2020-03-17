David M. Hart, 78

David M. Hart

1941-2020

David Michael Hart, 78-year-old former long-time Doniphan County educator, died on Friday, March 13, following a lengthy illness at a Columbia, Mo., health care facility. He was a St. Joseph, Mo., native.

He had been associated with Doniphan County schools since the early 1970s, retiring in 2005.

He served as the industrial arts teacher for the former U.S.D. No. 406 (Wathena High School), before serving 25 years plus at Elwood's U.S.D. No. 486.

During this tenure he also taught many, many students in the driver education class, at both Wathena and Elwood.

After graduating from Kansas State College, now known as Pittsburg State University, he taught at the Eldon and Ballard schools in Missouri.

During half-time at a Panther basketball game, in mid-February 2005, then Elwood board president Jeff Murphy presented Mr. Hart with a plaque to formally recognize his long-time contributions to school and community.

The plaque noted that Mr. Hart had began his service to the Elwood School District as a shop instructor. He later became the Technology administrator. His responsibility developed into keeping all the computers of the school running, as well as offering technical support to faculty and teachers.

Mr. Hart also found time to work with the Elwood Community Club, and served as a past president.

He was an avid fan of Star Trek, and a connoisseur of a variety of music.

Mr. Hart is survived by his widow, Mary Lawson Hart, of Columbia; a son Garrett, of Kingsville, Mo.; a daughter, Kathleen, of San Carlos City, the Philippines; a brother, Gene, of Independence, Mo.; two stepsons, Brian T. Lawson, of Portage, Mich., and Justin M. Lawson, of Lakewood, Colo., and numerous grandchildren, nephews, and nieces.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 1:30 to 2:30 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Peter’s Anglican Church, 4044 Duffield, Loveland, Colorado, 80538, please write ZETEO Missions in the memo line. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.