David M. Mitchell-Ogden, 55, of St Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born February 17, 1966 in Los Angeles, CA, son of Maureen Mitchell. He graduated from Verdugo High School in Tujunga, CA and attended Missouri Western State College. David loved music and playing guitar, enjoyed being outdoors, most of all he loved being a Dad. David was preceded in death by his mother, Maureen Hess and sister, Rita. Survivors include, 3 daughters, Michelle Ogden of Santa Clarita, CA, Reanna Ogden of St. Joseph and Victoria Ogden of St. Joseph, mother of his children, Carmen Davidson, sister, Deanna Sanders-Ogden of Morena Valley, CA and brother, Richard Ogden of Tujunga, CA, grandson, Joshua Steltenpohl.

Funeral Services will be 6:00 pm, Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Calvin Haynes, officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. David will be cremated following services.