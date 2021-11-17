Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

David M. Mitchell-Ogden, 55

David M. Mitchell-Ogden, 55, of St Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Posted: Nov 17, 2021 3:51 PM

David M. Mitchell-Ogden, 55, of St Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born February 17, 1966 in Los Angeles, CA, son of Maureen Mitchell. He graduated from Verdugo High School in Tujunga, CA and attended Missouri Western State College. David loved music and playing guitar, enjoyed being outdoors, most of all he loved being a Dad. David was preceded in death by his mother, Maureen Hess and sister, Rita. Survivors include, 3 daughters, Michelle Ogden of Santa Clarita, CA, Reanna Ogden of St. Joseph and Victoria Ogden of St. Joseph, mother of his children, Carmen Davidson, sister, Deanna Sanders-Ogden of Morena Valley, CA and brother, Richard Ogden of Tujunga, CA, grandson, Joshua Steltenpohl.
Funeral Services will be 6:00 pm, Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Calvin Haynes, officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. David will be cremated following services.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Cameron
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Atchison
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 33°
A cold front is currently moving through the area today bringing some light drizzle to areas mainly east of I-35. Cooler temperatures will continue to move into the area this morning as breezy winds from the north begin to pick up. Temperatures will struggle to warm up this afternoon as clouds linger across the area. Temperatures will be on the cooler side throughout the rest of the week into the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s. Dry conditions look to continue into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories