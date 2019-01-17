David M. Stouffer

1940-2019

David M. Stouffer, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, went to Heaven on January 16, 2019 after a brief illness.

He was born October 29, 1940 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

David married Beverly A. Barbee June 6, 1980. She survives of the home.

He was a member of Wyatt Park Baptist Church and attended Ashland United Methodist Church. David was a mathematics teacher at Central High School for 36 years then later taught at Missouri Western State University for 15 years.

His passions included mathematics, baseball and several hobbies. David dearly loved his wife Beverly, family and friends.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Harry S. and Beulah (Blankenship) Stouffer; and nephew, Jon.

Additional survivors include sisters, Doris Stark (Bud), Margaret Dishman (Jerry), and numerous nieces, nephews, and life-long friends.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Monday, Ashland United Methodist Church. Entombment Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will gather from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where friends may call after 12:00 Noon Sunday. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to Wyatt Park Baptist Church, Ashland United Methodist Church or BackPack Buddies. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.