David Michael Bush Sr. 66, of Edwards, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021 at his home. He was born November 2, 1955 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Juanita and Frank Bush. He graduated from Savannah High School, class of 1974. Dave had worked at Rockwell International, Atchison Casting, and I&M Machinery as a Machinist. He enjoyed woodworking, carpentry, was a car enthusiast, and spending time outdoors. David was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Jerry and his wife, Dee Kerns, and niece, Barbara Bush. Survivors include: children, Kelly (Travis) Bush of St. Joseph, Sonie (Jeffery) Moore of St. Joseph, Kristy Bush of St. Joseph, David (Sheri) Bush, Jr. of St. Joseph, Tyler (Jessica) Bush of Amazonia, MO, brothers, Frank Bush of Quincy, IL and Dennis (Cally) Bush of Savannah, MO, 17 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Bush has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.