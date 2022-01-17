Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

David Michael Bush Sr., 66

David Michael Bush Sr. 66, of Edwards, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021 at his home.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 1:39 PM

David Michael Bush Sr. 66, of Edwards, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021 at his home. He was born November 2, 1955 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Juanita and Frank Bush. He graduated from Savannah High School, class of 1974. Dave had worked at Rockwell International, Atchison Casting, and I&M Machinery as a Machinist. He enjoyed woodworking, carpentry, was a car enthusiast, and spending time outdoors. David was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Jerry and his wife, Dee Kerns, and niece, Barbara Bush. Survivors include: children, Kelly (Travis) Bush of St. Joseph, Sonie (Jeffery) Moore of St. Joseph, Kristy Bush of St. Joseph, David (Sheri) Bush, Jr. of St. Joseph, Tyler (Jessica) Bush of Amazonia, MO, brothers, Frank Bush of Quincy, IL and Dennis (Cally) Bush of Savannah, MO, 17 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Bush has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Atchison
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 35°
Cold and frosty conditions out the door this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Clouds will gradually clear today with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories