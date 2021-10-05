David Michael Martin 55, of Alton, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 in Columbia, MO. hospital. He was born May 1, 1966 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Mary and William Martin. He graduated from Lafayette High School in 1984, and he married Debie Wilcox on February 23, 1985, and she survives of the home. He is survived by his wife, Debie Martin, parents: William and Nancy Martin, St. Joseph, MO, daughter, Lura Martin, sons, David Jr., Carl, Dakota Martin, and Tritt Newland, 6 grandchildren, two sisters: Christi Collins and Jamie Martin, three brothers: William, Joseph, and Joshua Martin.
Memorial services: 11:00 AM Thursday, October 7, 2021 at The Pentecostals of St. Joseph Church, 1701 Jules Street.
