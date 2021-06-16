Clear
David Michael Pickett, 69

David Michael Pickett, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully at home with his 3 favorite girls by his side, Sunday, May 30, 2021.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 2:32 PM

David Michael Pickett was born September 6, 1951 to Dallas and Gladys Pickett. David grew up on a farm in Stewartsville, Mo., and attended Stewartsville High School. He then joined the Air National Guard before receiving his bachelor’s in business management from Missouri Western State College.
He spent many years as a stockbroker and financial advisor, but his true passions were catching the biggest fish in Canada, golfing, riding his motorcycle, wood working, spending time with his plants and flowers, tinkering around the house, The Kansas City Chiefs, and dominating any pool table in town. David was a man of few words, had a chuckle one could never forget, and was the most kind, gentle, loving, and caring person you would ever meet. He loved his family immensely and treated his friends as family. His home always had an open door and always offered food, drinks, a napkin for your lap, or even a place to stay.
David is preceded in death by his Mother Gladys "Chris" Pickett, Grandparents, and his beloved dogs, Jigger, Brody, and Lizzy.
He leaves behind his father Dallas Pickett, partner-in-crime of 39 years Vickie (Pryor) Pickett, two fabulous daughters, Lauren (Deric) Berry and Casey (Preston) Taylor and three adorable grandchildren Isla Taylor, Poppy Taylor, and Graham Taylor, sister Lesa Summers, and numerous nieces and nephews.
As Dave requested, a Celebration of Life will be at a later date in the coming days for all friends and family. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Mosaic Life Care Hospice. Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

