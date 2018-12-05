David Neal Winfrey, 82, Savannah, Missouri; son of the late Charles and Ruth (Mason) Winfrey went to be with his Lord on Thursday, December 4, 2018.

David was a 1954 graduate of Central High School. He received his Bachelor's Degree from William Jewell College, and his Master of Divinity Degree from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

David served in the Air National Guard from 1954 to 1958.

David and Joyce Hughes were married on October 15, 1954 and celebrated 64 years together.

David served as Pastor for Whitesville Baptist Church for twelve years and many churches throughout Missouri for over sixty-two years.

David also enjoyed fishing, traveling and spending time with his beloved family.

David is survived by his wife, Joyce, of the home; children, Mark (Sherri) Winfrey, Dana (Paula) Winfrey, Lynn Schulte and Renee (Scott) Cook; brother, Gary (Mary) Winfrey; grandchildren, Ingrid (Rob) VanBiber, Heather (PJ) Garst, Hannah (Andrew) Pumphrey, Jessica and Sarah Cook, Dana Neal (Mary) Winfrey, Bear Green, Jared (Crystal) Green and Jillian (Tyler) Parisoff and thirteen grandchildren.

Mr. Winfrey was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Rachael Ann Cook.

Memorial Service 11:00 AM Saturday at First Baptist Church in Savannah, Missouri; where the family will receive friends 9:00 to 11:00 AM Saturday under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Missouri Baptist Children's Home or International Mission Board.