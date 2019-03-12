David P. Swartz, 76, of St. Joseph, MO

David P. Swartz, 76, of St. Joseph, passed away March 8, 2019. David was born on August 26, 1942, in Topeka, KS, to the late Dean and Josephine (Ingraham) Swartz.

He graduated from Topeka Kansas High School and proudly served in the United States Army during Vietnam. He worked an Menninger's Hospital, Topeka State Hospital and Topeka VA Medical Center. David was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #49 and attended Grace Evangelical Church.

He was a collector of everything and loved garage sales and flea markets. He enjoyed painting, building furniture and home renovation.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by a two year old brother, Douglas.

Survivors include his children, Sara Ross (Brian); Hope Mischlich (Greg); Wendy Swartz; and Mike Swartz; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Jack Swartz (Martha) and Norman Swartz (Kay); former wife Shirley Jones; three nephews; one niece; beloved companion, Betty Jo Mosser.

Memorial contributions to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund; 1235 S. Clark Street Suite 910, Arlington, VA 22202 would be appreciated.

Per his wishes, Mr. Swartz has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. Private memorial service and inurnment will be at a later date.