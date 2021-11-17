David Patrick Larkin 60, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at his home. He was born March 21, 1961 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Dorothy and Paul Larkin. He was a painter and Artist, and he was of the Catholic Faith. David was preceded in death by his father, Paul Larkin, and brother, Martin Larkin. Survivors include: mother, Dorothy Larkin, Saint Joseph, MO, long time companion, Joann Penland, brother, Stanley (Jody) Larkin, sisters, Sandra (Mark) Shelton, DeAnn (Richard) Johnson, Linda (David) Long, Nancy (Val) Harris, Janice (Don) Buol, Carol (Tony) Stephenson, and Judy Larkin, an uncle Earl Sale, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm Friday, the Rosary will be recited at 2:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home, then a Graveside Funeral Service will be conducted at 3:00 PM Friday at NO 6 Cemetery, Frazier, MO. Father Joseph Totton officiating. Memorials are requested to a charity of the donors choice.