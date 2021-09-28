David Preston Anderson, 73, formerly of Cameron, Missouri, passed away September 2, 2021.

He was born in Marceline, Missouri on December 1, 1947 to Morton and Thelma (Cannon) Anderson.

David married Marjorie Anderson on June 15, 1968 in Kansas City, Missouri.

He was an owner and operator of Anderson Brother’s Heating and Cooling before retiring. David was a US Army Veteran. He was a founding member and past president of the Cameron Jaycees.

David and Marjorie moved to Panama City Beach, Florida where they have resided for the past three years.

Preceding him in death, his parent, Morton Anderson and Thelma Anderson Huff; brother, Jack Anderson; sister, Martha Anderson; and 2 nephews.

Survivors: wife, Marjorie, of the home; 2 sons, Doug (Jill) Anderson, Cameron, Missouri and Matt (Misti) Anderson, Palmetto, Florida; 5 grandchildren, Clayton Anderson, Skyler (Dylan) Bartlett, Emma Anderson, Kylie Anderson and Libby Anderson; 2 brothers, Bob (Veda) Anderson, Smithton, Missouri and John (Ann) Anderson, Hamilton, Missouri; 4 sisters, Rosemary (Bob) Taylor, Canton, Missouri, Joan (Paul) Andrews, Columbia, Missouri, Jane (Leck) Dougherty, Kansas City, Missouri, and Susan (Larry) Lane, Brookfield, Missouri; sister-in-law, Sharon Anderson Huck; brother-in-law, Gene Anderson; 25 nieces and nephews.

Visitation: 5:00-7:00 PM, Monday evening, September 13, 2021 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.

Graveside Service with Military Honors: 11:00 AM, Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Wyandotte Cemetery, Bucklin, Missouri.

Memorial Fund: Wyandotte Church & Cemetery Ceiling Fund.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.