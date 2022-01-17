Clear
David R. Solo, 84, died of natural causes on January 10, 2022. David was born in Philadelphia to David H. and Marion Solo (Gottschall).

David R. Solo, 84, died of natural causes on January 10, 2022. David was born in Philadelphia to David H. and Marion Solo (Gottschall). David's father, a physician, died when David was 9. David, his older brother, Alan Jere Solo, and their mother then were joined by his maternal grandmother, Sadie Gottschall (Worms).
David graduated from Central High School and then earned a B.S. In Geology from Antioch College. David particularly enjoyed the field work which he did in Antioch's cooperative program. David then earned a Master's in Business Administration from Drexel University. David held a succession of positions as assistant to high level administrators in a variety of oil companies first in Washington, D.C., then in southern California, and finally in Texas. David's job changes were driven by his hope of getting a position which involved some field work. While he never got the field work, his experience enabled him to get to know very many people working in the petroleum industry. He took advantage of this by opening employment agency which specialized in jobs in the petroleum industry. The agency was successful for many years until a prolonged downturn dried up too many job openings. Finally, David sold retirement investments to executives in the petroleum industry.
He was very much loved by everyone. David was an avid reader, enjoyed college sports, talking politics and was very knowledgeable in a lot of things. He also enjoyed artwork and would draw many portraits of Betty.
David is survived by his brother, his brother's wife, Elma, their two children, David and Julia and their respective families; significant other, Betty Shelton; her children, Julia Lima, Andrea Lima and William Lima.
David, a social person, also maintained relationships throughout his lifetime with a large group of extended relatives.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

