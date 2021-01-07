Clear

David Richard "Davey" Buxton, 57

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 1:13 PM

David Richard “Davey” Buxton, 57, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020.
He was born August 29, 1963 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Ray and Lucille (Ingalls) Buxton.
Davey worked for Lehr Construction for 41 years.
He enjoyed Ford racing, cars, trucks, spending time with his nieces and nephews. Davey was very family oriented and would help anyone he could. He had a great sense of humor and was loved by many. Davey was a giving and kind person who continues to give through organ donation.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include siblings, Gloria Mayhugh, Ray Buxton (Connie), Deborah Davis (Jon), Cindy Notbusch; aunts, Marjorie Wykoff, Geneva Dunford (C.D); his beloved cat, Rickity; numerous nieces, including his niece, Melissa, who he considered his daughter, nephews and extended Lehr family.
The family will gather with friends 10:00 to 11:30 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

