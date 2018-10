David Russell Whitlock 1960 - 2018

David Russell Whitlock, 58, Kearney, passed away on October 23, 2018.

David was born on September 9, 1960 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Gilbert Boyd and Bernita Faye (Malstead) Whitlock, they preceded him in death.

He was a 1978 graduate of Van Horn High School, Independence, Missouri.

David was a motorcycle enthusiast, he loved to fish, hunt and be outdoors.

Survivors: 2 brothers, Darrell (Donata)Whitlock, Liberty, MO and Scott Whitlock, Independence, MO; aunt, Genevie Herndon, Cameron; cousins, Richard Coons, Julie LaClaire, Bruce Coons, Glenda Willis, Ramona Heiens, Eric Malstead, Shelly LaRose, Chris LaRose, Jenifer and Shawn McGowan.

David will be remembered by many family and friends.