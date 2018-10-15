David Scott Ramseier February 8, 1960 - October 11, 2018

David Scott Ramseier of St. Joseph, Missouri, 2/08/1960- 10/11/18.
Survived by his wife Betty Sue (Sowards) of the home, daughter Angela Pesina (Jesse), son Bradley Ramseier (Melissa), stepson Jasper Bradley.
Son of Regeiner and Georgia (Hillen) Ramseier. One grandson, seven granddaughters, two step-grandsons of the home, two sisters, Leanna and Cheryll, two brothers, Dennis and Douglas, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Attended Lafayette High School and worked for R&R Elecdtric and Ragdon Corporation.
Visitation 6-8 PM Monday October 15, 2018 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. A private inurnment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be made for the University of Kansas Cancer Center.
