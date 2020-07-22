David Smith

1953-2019

David Smith, 67, Maryville, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020.

He was born February 27, 1953 in Oswego, New York to Elsworth and Ruby Smith.

David enjoyed watching T.V. and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jim Smith.

Survivors include son, Jason Smith; daughter, Terry St. Martin; granddaughter, Amelia.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.