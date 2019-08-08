David V. Farrar, Jr., 85, St. Joseph, MO

David's Obituary

David V. Farrar, Jr.

1934-2019

David V. Farrar, Jr., 85, St. Joseph, passed away August 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

David was born on July 14, 1934, in St. Joseph, Missouri to the late David V. Sr., and Kathryn (Chandlee) Farrar.

David married Virginia M. Skinner on December 20, 1957 in St. Joseph, MO. The love of his life whom he called his rock.

He was the Assistant Superintendent / Business Manager for N.M.P.R.C. for 38 years. During this time, he was also Nevada State Hospital's chief accountant from 1960-1966 - a job that followed after proudly serving in the United States Navy during the Korean War, schooling at St. Joseph Junior College and Northwest Missouri State University. He retired in July 1998.

David was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. He loved bicycling, boating, riding motorcycles and reading. He also loved animals, including his german shepherd dog.

In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by his brother Ronald C. Farrar.

Survivors: wife, Virginia Farrar of the home; daughters, Glenda Adams and Cynthia (Scott) Farrar Thoroughgood; son, D. Michael Farrar; brother, William J. (Linda) Farrar; sister, Virginia K. (Denzil) Moore; grandchildren, Rebecca Strabala (Quinn), Rachel Adams, Samuel Adams (fiancé Katherine); 1 great grandson, Einri Strabala; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Friday, August 9, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Horigan Chapel. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri.

The family has requested memorials be made to St. Francis Food Pantry