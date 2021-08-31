Clear
David Wayne Butts, 55

David Wayne Butts 55, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 at his home.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021

David Wayne Butts 55, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 at his home. He was born January 22, 1966 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of Barbara & Lowell Butts. He graduated from Benton High School, and he worked at various jobs, most recently at McDonalds in Maryville. David was preceded in death by his father, Lowell Wayne Butts, and companion, Sandy Lawson. Survivors include: mother, Barbara Butts, St. Joseph, MO, sisters, Brenda (Mike) Worley, Fairberry, NE, Donna (Jim) Staggs, Agency, MO, Diana Butts, Lynch, NE, and Vickie (Bob) Herring, St. Joseph, MO. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
