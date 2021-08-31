David Wayne Butts 55, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 at his home. He was born January 22, 1966 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of Barbara & Lowell Butts. He graduated from Benton High School, and he worked at various jobs, most recently at McDonalds in Maryville. David was preceded in death by his father, Lowell Wayne Butts, and companion, Sandy Lawson. Survivors include: mother, Barbara Butts, St. Joseph, MO, sisters, Brenda (Mike) Worley, Fairberry, NE, Donna (Jim) Staggs, Agency, MO, Diana Butts, Lynch, NE, and Vickie (Bob) Herring, St. Joseph, MO. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
