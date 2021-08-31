David Wayne Cruth, 68, of Elmo, MO, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, MO, as the result of an auto accident, in Wilcox, MO.

Wayne was born on September 17, 1952, in Elmo, MO. His parents are Alva David and Virginia Rose (Downing) Cruth.

He graduated from West Nodaway High School, Burlington Junction, MO, and had lived all his life in the area.

Wayne worked at the Cruth Brothers Fertilizer Plant, Clearmont, MO, then owned and operated the Kent Feeds store in Clearmont; and farmed. He later drove the school bus for West Nodaway and currently owned and operated his own moving and lawn care business.

He was a member of the First Christian Church, Burlington Junction, MO.

Wayne made many stained-glass angels and enjoyed giving them to family, friends, teachers in the area, and folks in area hospitals. He enjoyed “his kids” on his bus routes, and to give them treats. Wayne loved to play pitch, and to work in his flower garden.

His survivors include, Janet Cruth, of the home, his step-son, Neil Hacker, Elmo, MO. His parents, Alva David and Virginia Rose (Downing) Cruth, Clearmont, MO. His 2 sisters: Nancy Holmes, Graham, MO, and Tanya (Ed) Hayes, Clearmont, MO. and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death his brother in law, John Holmes, his uncles: Larry Downing, and Charles “Short” Cruth; and Jeff Danner.

Wayne has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 AM, on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, At the First Christian Church, in Burlingon Junction, MO.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM, on Monday, August, 16, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

The burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, MO.

Memorials can be directed to Tanya Hayes to help purchase a monument for Wayne.