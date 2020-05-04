David Wayne Johnson 60, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 in a Saint Joseph health care center. He was born July 30, 1959 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of Karen & Maurice Johnson. He graduated from Benton High School, and worked at BMS Logistics. David was preceded in death by his father, Maurice Johnson, and wife, Julie Pompa. He is survived by mother, Karen Johnson, St. Joseph, MO, son, David Wayne Johnson, Chicago, IL, daughter, LeCee (Clay) Bricker, St. Joseph, MO, sister, Shawnee (Bill) Walton, St Joseph, MO, nephews, Chris & Kolton, niece, Senturie, former wife, Wanda Atkins, and her children: Lacy & Adam, and grandson, Elijah. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. The Inurnment will be at a late date at the King Hill Cemetery.